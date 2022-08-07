Michael Conlan dominates Miguel Marriaga to return to winning ways

Michael Conlan put in a dominant display in Belfast as he secured a unanimous points decision victory against Miguel Marriaga.

The Belfast boxer suffered his first loss of his professional career against Leigh Wood in March, but Conlan certainly wasn’t lacking in confidence against his experienced Colombian opponent.

Conlan scored three knockdowns against Marriaga, one each in the seventh, eighth and ninth rounds, and the judges all scored the contest very much in favour of the Irishman, as two scored it 99-88 while the third had it as 99-89.

Late scare for Michael Conlan.

Although Marriaga came off second best for almost the entire fight, he did land a solid punch on Conlan in the 10th and final round which rattled the former Olympian.

There was no repeat of his last fight however, in which he was knocked out in the final round after being ahead on all the judges’ scorecards against Wood, as he recovered to finish the bout against Marriaga.

Conlan did lose his footing at one stage in the final round, although the referee did not deem it to be knockdown, not that it would have changed much on the scorecards anyway.

The Mick returns in a dominant performance 🥊 .@mickconlan11 earns the unanimous decision in Belfast. (via @trboxing)#ConlanMarriaga pic.twitter.com/DuZLOOslYR — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) August 6, 2022

A rematch against Leigh Wood looms.

Conlan will be delighted to have got back to winning ways against a strong opponent in Marriaga, although his attention will soon turn towards trying to organise a rematch against Wood.

Wood is the WBA (regular) featherweight champion, although Conlan did get the better of him for most of their fight in March before a stunning late knockout which sent the Belfast boxer through the ropes and out of the ring.

The bout was widely praised, with promoter Eddie Hearn calling it the best fight he has ever seen live, so there will be plenty of appetite for a rematch between the two.

Wood is expected to defend his title against Mauricio Lara in September, although that fight is yet to be confirmed.

