Michael Conlan insists he will answer questions with ‘flying colours’ on return to ring

Michael Conlan has insisted he will answer questions being asked of him with “flying colours” on his first fight back after his loss to Leigh Wood.

Conlan is back in action tonight in Belfast against experienced Colombian featherweight Miguel Marriaga, having suffered a TKO loss in the 12th round in a world title bout last time out.

The Irishman was ahead on all three of the judges’ scorecards going into the 12th and final round, although he was knocked out of the ring with less than two minutes remaining in the fight.

Marriaga is a tougher opponent than many boxers would have chosen on their first fight after a loss, but Conlan told FITE TV that he is more than ready for another big challenge.

Michael Conlan on his return to the ring.

“I thought, ‘What’s the point in me having an easy fight?’ I was in a 12-round fight where I was in control for 99 per cent of it,” Conlan said.

“In the last round I got caught with a shot, whilst fatigued, and it put my lights out. So I lost the fight but I didn’t take much damage. I want to get straight back in to those big fights.

“I decided what’s the point of having an easy fight? Let’s face a serious contender, a serious opponent who will ask questions of me that people will ask. ‘Has he got a chin?’ All this stuff.

“I’ll answer them. I’ll answer them with flying colours. You asked how I was feeling. I’m feeling great. My weight is fantastic, my mood is great, I’m in a great place at the minute.”

On Saturday, @mickconlan11 returns to the ring in Belfast after suffering his first pro loss. He tells @RealNickAldis about his desire to return to the top & facing a dangerous opponent in his return.

A rematch is on the cards.

Conlan won’t be looking past tonight’s fight against Marriaga, although he will be eager to have another crack at Wood if he gets back to winning ways in Belfast.

Wood currently holds the WBA (regular) featherweight title, and Conlan will be confident that he has what it takes to become a world champion in the professional sport if he faces the Englishman again.

