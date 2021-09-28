Michael Bisping calls on judge to explain Anthony Joshua scorecard

‘He should be held accountable for this.’

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has argued that Howard Foster “should never judge again” if he cannot explain his scorecard for Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk’s fight.

Usyk claimed a deserved unanimous decision victory against Joshua to become the world heavyweight champion, but there have been questions raised over the judges’ scores nonetheless.

While all three judges did deem that Usyk was the victor, Foster gave the Ukrainian the win with a score of 115-113, and actually had the British boxer up by two after six rounds.

Michael Bisping on the scoring of the Anthony Joshua fight.

Foster’s fellow judges on the night Steve Weisfield and Viktor Fesechenko both had Joshua and Usyk on equal points after the first six rounds, while all three judges gave Usyk the final four rounds.

Bisping is clearly in disagreement with Foster’s scoring of those six rounds, and called on him to be held accountable for his scoring of the fight.

“He should be held accountable for this. Explain why he scored it that way to his peers. No understandable reason then he should never judge again,” Bisping tweeted.

He should be held accountable for this. Explain why he scored it that way to his peers. No understandable reason then he should never judge again. https://t.co/LydAA76aUh — michael (@bisping) September 26, 2021

Campbell Hatton given controversial decision victory.

Foster’s judging of Joshua’s fight with Usyk was not the only questionable scorecard of the night as Campbell Hatton, the son of former two weight world champion Ricky, was given a controversial decision win against Sonni Martinez.

Hatton improved his record to four wins from four in his professional career, but the general consensus is that Martinez won their bout comfortably, despite referee Marcus McDonnell scoring the bout in favour of the Englishman.

The 20-year-old took to Twitter after the fight to say that he understood why people believe he lost the fight, but argued that he had done just enough to earn the victory.

“Incredibly grateful to have been a part of Saturday’s card. I can understand why people might not agree with the result but I felt I did enough to get the decision even if I was frustrated with my performance,” Hatton wrote.

Incredibly grateful to have been a part of Saturday’s card. I can understand why people might not agree with the result but I felt I did enough to get the decision even if I was frustrated with my performance. pic.twitter.com/JkCOJwnhqs — Campbell Hatton (@CampbellHatton) September 27, 2021

Read More About: Anthony Joshua, Michael Bisping, oleksandr usyk