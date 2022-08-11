Michael Bisping believes Anthony Joshua should retire if he loses to Oleksandr Usyk again

Michael Bisping believes it will be the “end of the road” for Anthony Joshua if he loses his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua will fight Usyk for a second time on August 20th in Saudi Arabia, as he looks to reclaim the world heavyweight titles he lost to his Ukrainian opponent last time out.

The British heavyweight has bounced back from defeat before, as he claimed a unanimous decision victory against Andy Ruiz Jr. after suffering a shock TKO loss in the pair’s first fight, although he will be looking to end the fight early against Usyk.

Former UFC middleweight champions Michael Bisping was speaking on his YouTube channel and stressed just how important the rematch with Usyk is for Joshua’s career.

Michael Bisping on Anthony Joshua.

“If Joshua wants to continue to be one of the best, to go down in history as potentially the best British fighter we had and champion of the world, then he has to win this fight,” Bisping said.

“One has to think, and I’m not trying to be negative here, if Joshua loses this fight then it’s the end of the road. What more is he going to do? Is he going to come back and try to claw his way back to the top? He’s been there, done it, he’s got the t-shirt.

“He’s made a tremendous amount of money, he’s achieved everything you want to achieve by getting involved in combat sports. If he loses this one, he’s lost his last two and he also lost his titles to Andy Ruiz.

“Certainly those big mega fights, the opportunities for him have sailed. So there’s a lot of pressure for Joshua.”

Red Sea Redemption 🩸 pic.twitter.com/jmpbnqsbJy — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) August 3, 2022

The heavyweight division is heating up again.

Joshua and Usyk won’t be looking beyond this month, although the winner could have some massive fights lined up with the expected returns of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder to professional boxing.

Fury had insisted that he was retired from professional boxing, other than exhibition fights, although it now looks like he will make a full return to the sport for a trilogy bout against Derek Chisora.

Wilder also looks likely to return to the ring, with a fight against Finnish heavyweight Robert Helenius expected to take place in October.

Read More About: Anthony Joshua, Michael Bisping, Oleksnadr Usyk