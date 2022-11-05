Mark Hunt claims fourth round TKO victory against Sonny Bill Williams

Mark Hunt upset the odds to claim a stunning TKO victory against Sonny Bill Williams in an all-New Zealand heavyweight clash.

Williams, a former dual code rugby international who was undefeated in his professional boxing career, was expected to beat the 48-year-old Hunt, who is a veteran of the UFC.

Hunt promised that it would be his last fight before the two entered the ring, and the heavy hitter went out with a bang as he forced the referee to put a stop to the contest in the fourth round.

Mark Hunt battered Sonny Bill Williams in the fourth round.

Having already been dropped by Hunt in the fourth round, Williams was on shaky legs as he withstood a barrage of punches from his more experienced opponent before the referee stepped in.

In truth, the contest could have been stopped a bit earlier, as Hunt landed a clean right hand on Williams which left the former rugby star in a world of trouble, although unfortunately he remained on his feet and absorbed a few more blows.

There was plenty of respect shown both before and after the fight by both fighters, as the pair embraced on the canvas after the bout was brought to a premature end.

The Super Samoan ends his career on a high.

Hunt has stated his fighting days are now over, after a career which spanned more than 20 years in the disciplines of MMA, kickboxing and boxing.

The 48-year-old only really dabbled in boxing during his career, as his bout against Williams was just his fourth professional fight, as well as his first victory in the sport.

He enjoyed far more success in both MMA and kickboxing however, and became notorious for his one-punch knockout power.

The future looks more uncertain for Williams, as while he suffered his first defeat as a professional boxer in his 10th fight, he is no spring chicken at the age of 37 and endured years of punishment in his rugby career.

