Manny Pacquiao announces ring return with world title bout set for August

Manny Pacquiao has revealed that he will take on Errol Spence Jr. in a welterweight world title bout in August.

The 42-year-old hasn’t fought since he defeated Keith Thurman in July 2019 to win the WBA super welterweight belt, but Pacquiao certainly isn’t taking an easy fight when he returns to the ring for the first time in almost two years.

Spence is undefeated after 27 professional bouts, holds the WBC and IBF welterweight titles and is ranked as the fifth-best pound-for-pound boxer in the world by The Ring Magazine.

Rumoured bouts with Conor McGregor and Ryan Garcia now seem unlikely.

Pacquiao had been rumoured to fight a number of different opponents throughout the year. Undefeated American lightweight boxer Ryan Garcia and former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor were the most high-profile figures linked with the Filipino boxer.

Garcia had claimed in a now-deleted Instagram post back in January that he would be fighting Pacquiao next, but did not say when the bout would take place.

“A dream turned reality. It’s an honour to share the Ring with Manny Pacquiao. I will always respect what you did in and out the ring. Here’s to the best man winning,” Garcia wrote on Instagram.

Manny Pacquiao: ‘Let’s make 2021 the best year ever for fight fans.’

A fight between UFC star McGregor and Pacquiao had seemed likely this year, before the Irishman lost his lightweight bout with Dustin Poirier in January.

Pacquiao had taken to Twitter before the fight with Poirier to wish McGregor luck, while hinting that a fight between him and the UFC star would happen this year.

Good luck tonight Conor! Let’s make 2021 the best year ever for fight fans. #UFC257 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) January 24, 2021

“Good luck tonight Conor! Let’s make 2021 the best year ever for fight fans,” Pacquiao wrote on Twitter.

However after McGregor’s defeat in January, talk of a potential fight between ‘The Notorious’ and Pacquaio cooled, and the Irishman is now set to fight Poirier for a third time in the UFC this July.

