Manny Pacquiao announces retirement from boxing

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has officially announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 42.

Pacquiao, who fought professionally for the first time at the age of 16 back in 1995, has decided to hang up his gloves after 72 bouts spanning four decades.

The Filipino boxer won world titles in eight different weight divisions, the only boxer to ever do so, and won 62 of his 72 bouts, including victories against the likes of Oscar De La Hoya and Ricky Hatton.

The 42-year-old, who recently announced that he will run for President of the Philippines, announced his decision on social media, accompanied by a 14-minute-long video.

Manny Pacquiao: ‘Good bye boxing.’

“To the greatest fans and the greatest sport in the world, thank you! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made, but I’m at peace with it,” Pacquaio tweeted.

“Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Good bye boxing.”

Pacquaio explained how proud he is to have been able to represent his country on the international stage in the video he posted to various social media platforms.

“Boxing has always been my passion. I was given the opportunity of representing the Philippines, bringing fame and honour to my country every time I entered the ring,” Pacquiao said.

“I am grateful for all my accomplishments and the opportunity to inspire the fans.”

To the greatest fans and the greatest sport in the world, thank you! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made, but I’m at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Good bye boxing. https://t.co/Bde4wO82sA — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) September 29, 2021

The Filipino legend’s career in boxing.

Pacquiao was involved in some of the biggest fights in the sport’s history, including his 2015 bout with Floyd Mayweather, which he lost by unanimous decision.

The exciting fighter was at the peak of his powers in the late 2000s and early 2010s, but fought as recently as August this year against Yordenis Ugas, a bout which the Cuban won by unanimous decision.

Pacquiao had become the oldest welterweight champion in history in his previous fight against Keith Thurman in July 2019, which he won by split decision.

The boxer turned politician won his first world title at the age of 19, and would go on to win 12 major world titles during a career that lasted 26 years.

Read More About: manny pacquiao