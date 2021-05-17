Logan Paul has claimed that he has “nothing to lose” ahead of his exhibition bout with former five-weight world champion Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather will be the heavy favourite against the YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul, who has drawn one and lost one of his two fights to date against fellow YouTuber Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji (better known as KSI).

While Paul is a rank outsider to win their bout on the 6th of June, the 26-year-old told Sky Sports that he believes all the pressure is on Mayweather, saying that he feels “nervous for him”.

“This fight means so much to my fans, to my family, to everyone watching who thought they couldn’t do something in life,” Paul said.

“That’s the energy I’m going in with. I have nothing to lose. Literally, I have nothing to lose.

“So, when you have a guy coming into the ring with that energy? And a guy who has everything to lose? As a grandad? I’m nervous for him.”

Mayweather did in fact become a grandfather earlier this year, and is 18 years older than his opponent.

Paul, who stands at 6ft 2in and weights roughly 13-and-a-half stone, will have a significant size advantage against Mayweather, who stands at 5ft 8in and weighed in at 10st 9lbs for his last professional fight against Conor McGregor.

The 44-year-old acknowledged that Paul is significantly bigger than him, but claimed that the bout was only for “fun” as the YouTuber is only seeking to entertain his followers on social media.

“He has a huge following. Big guy, strong guy,” Mayweather said of his opponent.

“This is fun, it’s entertaining. It’s all about entertainment. On social media, he entertains the people.”

The fight will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on the 6th of June.

