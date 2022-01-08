Larry Holmes claims today’s heavyweight boxers have no skills

Larry Holmes is highly critical of today’s heavyweight boxers, including Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, claiming they have “no skills”.

Former world heavyweight champion Holmes was one of the finest boxers of his generation, and came up against some of the greats of the sport, such as Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson, during a career that spanned 29 years.

While the general consensus is that the heavyweight division is currently experiencing an exciting period of time, Holmes is far from impressed.

Holmes was speaking on Fight Hub TV and argued that today’s heavyweights lack the skills of fighters of old, while claiming they also often avoid tough opponents.

Larry Holmes on the current crop of heavyweights.

“The fighters today are not the fighters when I fought. We fought the top 10, we didn’t duck nobody,” Holmes said.

“Look, Ernie Shavers, Kenny Norton. All those strong guys. Today these guys don’t want to fight. You want to make some money, you’ve got to bring it to them. You’ve got to make these guys fight.”

When asked what he thought of the skills of the likes of Fury, Joshua and Wilder, Holmes was blunt in his answer.

“They don’t have no skills… They don’t know how to throw one, two and move out to protect yourself.”

Holmes was critical of Fury’s defensive abilities, arguing that the current WBC heavyweight champion seems to be too eager to prove that he is capable of absorbing punishment.

“Listen, you’ve got to give punches, you shouldn’t take punches. And that’s what he does, he takes punches. I guess that’s what he wanted to do, prove to people that he can take a punch. The game of boxing is hit and don’t get hit.”

“THEY HAVE NO SKILLS!” Former heavyweight champion Larry Holmes gives his honest thoughts on Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. As he feels fighters now dont want to fight each other & more Watch: https://t.co/PknwxJsNBz pic.twitter.com/RstOWGbDb5 — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) January 6, 2022

The Easton Assassin’s achievements.

While Holmes’ assessment of today’s heavyweights is arguably harsh, there’s no doubting that he is one of the greatest boxers in the history of the division.

Holmes won his first 48 professional fights, the majority of which by knock out, before he finally tasted defeat at the age of 35 against Michael Spinks.

The “Easton Assassin” ultimately went on to win 69 of his 75 professional fights, the last of which was a unanimous decision victory against Eric “Butterbean” Esch in 2002, when Holmes was 52 years old.

