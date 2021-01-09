Kubrat Pulev told Anthony Joshua to remember him in the aftermath of his knockout loss to the British boxer, his co-promoter has revealed.

Ivaylo Gotzev, Pulev’s co-promoter, has revealed that the Bulgarian is eager for another encounter with Joshua, as he believes he was not at his best after suffering from a “pneumonia stage” of coronavirus.

Face-To-Face with my opponent. It’s gonna be interesting. 🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬 https://t.co/sKQdKeEc6D — Kubrat Pulev (@KubratPulev) December 10, 2020

“I think what he said was, ‘Remember me, remember me.’ In other words, what he was leading to was, ‘Remember me, you will see me again. I’ll come back. I’ll come back and we’ll meet again.’

“That was, I think the spirit of what he said, and then AJ kind of said what he said. You’ll have to ask him. I cannot speak for AJ, but I know that Kubrat referenced, ‘Remember me, we shall meet again,’ because he knew at that point he was beaten because he didn’t have a full tank.

“He didn’t really have the power or the strength, nor did he have the sparring that he needed in preparation. Once again, not excuses, just facts, and that’s what happened,” Gotsev told Sky Sports.

‘He really believed in himself’

Pulev pulled out of a title fight with Joshua back in 2017, after suffering a serious soldier injury. While the Bulgarian boxer was aware he was not at 100% for their recent encounter, Gotsev explained that he was determined not to pull out again.

“He says, ‘No, I’m going through with it, I’m going to fight AJ, and I know I might never get a third chance at this fight ever again.’

“It was too much to lose, not fighting for all those belts. He really believed in himself. He had a shot at cracking through AJ and he tried.

“Within a month prior to the fight, he had Covid. He had to alter his training and quite honestly I thought we were going home.

“Me to the US, him to Bulgaria. He met with doctors and he made a decision. He is standing by his decision. He’s a warrior,” Gotsev explained.

