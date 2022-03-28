Klitschko brothers give their support to Oleksandr Usyk for Anthony Joshua rematch

Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko have given their support to Oleksandr Usyk after he left Ukraine to train for a rematch with Anthony Joshua.

World heavyweight champion Usyk has left Ukraine in order to prepare for fighting Joshua for a second time, having enlisted in the Kyiv Territorial Defence after the Russian invasion of his home country.

The Ukrainian government have given their blessing to the country’s boxing champions to fight abroad, as it could have great publicity value for the war-torn Eastern European nation.

The Klitschko brothers agree that Usyk representing Ukraine on the world stage could help their cause and gave their full support to him in an interview with The Telegraph.

“A very important message could be carried through an event like this. We do not know if in three months we will exist,” Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said.

“I actually have plans to speak to Oleksandr Usyk to give him advice if he decides to make the fight, to have some special messages that he can put out there.”

The younger Klitschko brother, Wladimir, recognised that it was not an easy decision for Usyk to make but was hopeful of the positive impact such a high-profile fight involving a Ukrainian boxer could have.

“There are pros and cons, and it’s a hard decision to make for Oleksandr Usyk,” Wladimir Klitschko acknowledged.

“But to have the Ukrainian flag raised and our anthem played and one of our ambassadors of our country out there in the world with the right mindset could be more positive than negative.

“We need support. Since the beginning of the war, the economy is down to nothing, but please don’t forget we are defending democratic principles of freedom and free choice.”

The rematch could take place as soon as June.

Matchroom Sport promoter Eddie Hearn believes the rematch could take place as early as June, which will be nine months on from the pair’s first fight last September.

Hearn had been looking at alternate options for Joshua while Usyk was unavailable, such as Deontay Wilder and Joe Joyce, although an interim bout now looks unnecessary.

The fight is likely to take place in either the UK, the United States or a Middle Eastern country, although Usyk is sure to have plenty of supporters in the crowd no matter where the bout takes place.

