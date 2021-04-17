Kevin McBride aims for Mike Tyson rematch after Evander Holyfield bout

Kevin McBride has stated his interest in fighting Mike Tyson again after his bout with another heavyweight boxing legend, Evander Holyfield.

The ‘Clones Colossus’ will return to the ring for the first time in almost 10 years when he fights former heavyweight world champion Evander Holyfield in an exhibition bout in June, but McBride is already looking beyond that fight.

McBride was speaking at a press conference ahead of his fight with Holyfield, and revealed that the lead singer of the Dropkick Murphys persuaded him to return to boxing at the age of 47.

Kevin McBride and Evander Holyfield face off for the first time ahead of their June 5 exhibition boxing bout. 🥊 pic.twitter.com/pPTRUOinwS — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) April 16, 2021

“Ken Casey from the Dropkick Murphys called me up and he said ‘are you ready to fight?’ I said, I’m in good shape for the shape I’m in and he says to me that there’s a possibility I could fight Evander Holyfield, so I said let’s get it on,” McBride said.

“He must be a better legend than Mike Tyson because he beat him twice, I only beat him once. This is going to be exciting, I’m going to show the crowd a great performance. I come to fight.”

‘Hopefully Mike will finish the fight’

The Monaghan man clearly has a rematch with Tyson on his mind, after he beat him in the American boxing legend’s last ever full professional fight back in 2005.

“Hopefully the talk will change to a rematch between me and Mike Tyson where he’ll get off the stool and finish the fight,” McBride commented.

Holyfield also has intentions to fight Tyson again, although the 58-year-old insisted that he was not interested in a long-term return to boxing.

It’s on!….. I’m ready! This time we fighting, ain’t no biting! 🥊👂🏿https://t.co/mQyNQaKaxG — Evander Holyfield (@holyfield) April 1, 2021

“I’m not going to be back for long,” he said. “After this one, I’ll think about another one [with Tyson], but I’m not trying to do this thing for a long time,” Holyfield explained.

“I’m just trying to show young people that if you take care of your body, you can do everything for a little bit longer than everyone else.”

