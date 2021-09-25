Kerry GAA set to appoint Jack O’Connor as senior football manager

Kerry GAA are set to appoint Jack O’Connor as their senior football manager, in what will be his third stint in charge of the Kingdom.

Peter Keane’s three-year term in charge of Kerry ended with their defeat to Tyrone in the All-Ireland Football semi-final last month, although the county board did not state that they wouldn’t reappoint Keane.

Stephen Stack had also emerged as a potential manager of Kerry, but the county board have now confirmed that they will look to ratify O’Connor at the next committee, alongside selectors Diarmuid Murphy and Micheál Quirke.

Jack O’Connor’s previous stints with Kerry.

Kerry will hope that O’Connor will be able to bring the Sam Maguire back to the county, having last won the All-Ireland in 2014.

O’Connor has won the All-Ireland Championship three times with his native county as a manager, twice in his first stint and once in his second stint in charge.

The Dromid Pearses club man first took charge of Kerry in 2003, and led them to All-Ireland titles in 2004 and 2006. O’Connor resigned in 2006 due to personal reasons, but returned in 2009, when he led them to the Sam Maguire once again.

O’Connor stayed in his role until 2012, but returned to inter-county management in 2019 as Kildare manager but stepped down from his position with the Lilywhites earlier this month.

Peter Keane’s time with the Kingdom comes to an end.

Keane first took over as Kerry’s senior football manager in 2019, and enjoyed a promising first year in charge of the county.

Kerry reached the Division 1 Allianz League final, ultimately losing to Mayo in that encounter, before they forced the five-in-a-row chasing Dublin to a replay in the All-Ireland final.

Dublin ultimately won the replay to become the first side to win five All-Ireland Championships in-a-row, but the youthful Kerry side showed plenty of promising signs.

The Kingdom went on to win Division 1 of the Allianz League in 2020, but suffered a shock defeat to Cork in their first Munster Championship game to end their season early.

Kerry were tipped to win the All-Ireland this year, especially after Dublin were knocked out by Mayo, but they suffered an upset to eventual All-Ireland champions Tyrone in the semi-final, in what proved to be Keane’s last game in charge.

