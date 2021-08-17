Kellie Harrington calls for increase in funding to help ‘run down’ boxing clubs

Kellie Harrington has called on the Irish government to give more support to boxing clubs around the country to cater for the increase in demand.

Olympic gold medallist Harrington has inspired a new generation of girls and boys to take up boxing all across the country, but unfortunately, many clubs are unable to provide the facilities for all those interested.

Harrington was speaking as an ambassador for FBD Ireland and shared her fear that some might miss out on the chance of becoming boxers due to the lack of funding provided to boxing clubs.

“Imagine if I’m sitting somewhere in my 60s and I turn on the telly and see female boxing in the Olympic Games and someone turned around and said, ‘This started back in 2021 when Kellie Harrington won a gold medal.’ That would be incredible,” Harrington started.

“We are going to get a lot more people through the doors of boxing clubs but we also need a lot more funding to be able to facilitate that. The facilities in some boxing clubs are quite run down. So we do need the funding to go in there.

“We also need funding to go into the local youth clubs and places like that. Because for young teenagers and young kids coming up, if they’re troubled a lot of the time they will end up in a youth club.

What an amazing couple of weeks in Tokyo. Congrats to all @TeamIreland athletes who represented Ireland with such distinction on the world stage. A special shout out to our ambassador @kelly64kg as she returns home this week with Gold. #SoundSupport #TeamIreland pic.twitter.com/QNtVqC9qrd — FBD Insurance (@fbd_ie) August 10, 2021

“When I was in a youth club I wanted to get into boxing and they helped me. They took someone up from Docklands [Boxing Club] to speak to us about boxing and stuff like that.

“They help you find your pathway from outside of the youth club. So we do need money to go into that as well. This needs to be the start of something big for boxing because we have been hit really hard with this covid situation because clubs haven’t opened back up fully.

“The funding isn’t there. Some clubs have closed down because they can’t pay the bill because members aren’t coming through the doors. Subscriptions pay for bills and pay for the rent of the hall.”

Dealing with the pressure of the Olympics.

It is just nine days since Harrington won the Olympic gold medal in the women’s lightweight division, as she claimed a unanimous decision victory against Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil in the final.

The attention of the whole country turned to Harrington in the days before the fight, something which many would feel extremely pressured by.

However, Harrington explained that she was remarkably calm before the biggest fight of her life and that the hopes of the nation spurred her on rather than putting her under pressure.

“The whole mentality about it is that I just feel like I’m winning at life regardless of anything. I’m healthy, I’m fit and I qualified for the Olympic Games. I’m winning at life, you know?”, Harrington said.

“Anything after that was a bonus. Then when I got a bronze medal I was like, ‘This is a fluke.’ Then you get a silver medal and you’re like, ‘Ah here, what’s going on? I’m boxing in an Olympic final.’

“To be honest with you, it felt like another normal fight. That’s all it felt like. Because anything that I had got, to me was a bonus. I didn’t know about anything that was going on at home but I did know that I had the support of a nation.

“I knew that but I didn’t know to what extent until after the fight obviously. I felt like no matter what I did I’d already won because I’d won the hearts of a nation and I’d won the smiles of a nation, the tears of joy from a nation. I just felt like that’s a win. That’s golden.”

Kellie Harrington has full faith in her coaches to analyse her opponents.

The Dubliner was the number one-ranked seed heading into the Olympics, largely thanks to her triumph at the 2018 World Championships in New Delhi.

There was plenty of quality competition in the lightweight division, however, with eventual finalist Ferriera also expected to go far at the Olympics, off the back of her triumph in the 2019 World Championships.

While a showdown between Harrington and Ferriera in the final was always a strong possibility, the Irishwoman revealed that she didn’t give a potential fight with the Brazilian any thought until they were confirmed as the finalists.

“So I didn’t look at the draw but I think I was number one seed. I was told I was number one seed but I don’t know if I was or I wasn’t but I took it that Beatriz was number two seed,” Harrington explained.

“She was number two seed so we were obviously going to be on opposite sides of the draw. I thought that if I’m going to meet her it’s going to be in the final and I won’t worry about her until then because I have loads of other people to worry about before that.

“I don’t look at them. I never look at my opponents because I don’t have a need to look at them. I don’t need to worry about them, if anything they should worry about me. The coaches do all that.

“They look at all that and they come up with a plan. I trust in their ability to read an opponent and to make plans. That’s why I don’t look at it. If I felt like they might miss something then I would look but I really don’t think that they ever do miss anything.”

Harrington hasn’t made a decision on whether she will turn professional or whether she will attempt to qualify for the next Olympics in 2024, but she did reveal that she will decide “sooner rather than later”.

