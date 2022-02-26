Kellie Harrington wins gold medal at Strandja International Tournament

Kellie Harrington has won another gold medal, as she claimed victory against Serbia’s Natalia Shadrina in the Strandja International Tournament final.

Olympic lightweight champion Harrington proved to be too skilful for her Serbian opponent, as she was awarded a unanimous decision victory in Sofia, Bulgaria.

All five judges scored the bout in the Dubliner’s favour, with three scoring it 29-28 for Harrington, while the remaining two judges scored it as a 30-27 win.

Kellie Harrington adds another gold medal to her collection.

It isn’t the biggest triumph of Harrington’s career, having won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year, while she also won gold at the World Championships in New Delhi, although the Irishwoman will be very pleased with her return to the ring.

Harrington fought competitively at the 73rd Strandja international Tournament for the first time since the Olympics last summer, and she couldn’t have asked for much more from herself as she coasted to victory in her four bouts in Sofia.

Middleweight boxer Aoife O’Rourke, from Castlerea, County Roscommon, could pick up Ireland’s second gold medal of the tournament this evening when she fights Atheyna Bylon of Panama.

🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 Tokyo Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington wins 🥇 at the 73rd Strandja International Tournament in a unanimous decision over Natalia Shadrina of 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/bxTbOsEZgw — IABA (@IABABOXING) February 26, 2022

The Dubliner has her sights set on the next Olympics.

Just six months have passed since Harrington won a gold medal in Tokyo, but as a result of the Games’ postponement due to the pandemic, it won’t be too long until the Dubliner has another shot at Olympic glory.

The next Olympics kicks off in just under two-and-a-half years in Paris, and Harrington will look to retain her lightweight boxing title, having decided against turning professional.

The 32-year-old did have offers to turn professional, but opted to stay amateur, having expressed her dislike for the business aspect of a professional career.

