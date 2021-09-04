Kellie Harrington decides against professional career in boxing

Kellie Harrington has decided to remain as an amateur boxer despite numerous offers to turn professional.

Dublin native Harrington won an Olympic gold medal in the lightweight division last month in Tokyo, beating Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira in the final.

Harrington confirmed recently that she had received a number of offers from promotions to turn professional but was undecided on her future. However, the 31-year-old appeared on RTE’s Late Late Show last night and revealed that she will not be turning professional.

‘It’s not always about the money.’

“I’ve made the decision, I’m going to stay amateur. It’s not always about money,” Harrington said.

“That’s what people are saying – ‘You can make a fortune out of this, you can go for that fight, you can go for this fight,’ and what have you. I just want to be amateur.

“I’m very happy. I’m supported by Team Ireland and I have a great team with the set-up… Less stress, more success.”

Another shot at the Olympics for Kellie Harrington?

With the next Olympics in Paris only three years away, there is every chance that Harrington will be in the position to challenge for a second gold medal.

Just two female boxers have won gold medals in two consecutive Olympics since women’s boxing was introduced to the games in 2012 – Nicola Adams of Great Britain and Claressa Shields of the United States.

Katie Taylor had attempted to win a second gold medal in 2016, but the Bray woman was knocked out by Finland’s Mira Potkonen in controversial fashion at the quarter-final stage.

Harrington will be hoping to go one step further than fellow Irishwoman Taylor and join Adams and Shields as the third woman to win two Olympic gold medals in boxing.

