Kellie Harrington reacts to Bernard Dunne’s Indian boxing appointment

Kellie Harrington has wished Bernard Dunne all the best in his new role in India while stressing her disappointment for Irish boxing.

Dunne resigned from his role as high performance director with the Irish Athletic Boxing Association [IABA] in May, having not actively worked in the position since the Tokyo Olympics due to a dispute with the organisation.

IABA expressed their hope that Dunne would change his mind, which was seconded by Olympic gold medallist Harrington, although she noted the former high performance director faced considerable difficulties in the job.

Any hope of Dunne returning to IABA in the near future has now vanished, as the Dubliner has been appointed as the new high performance director of the Boxing Federation of India ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games.

Kellie Harrington reacts to Bernard Dunne’s new job.

Harrington took to Twitter to express her disappointment in Dunne’s permanent departure from IABA while also wishing the former world bantamweight champion all the best in his new role.

“Irelands loss, India’s gain. To say I am disappointed that we have lost him and we could not do our best to keep him is an understatement,” Harrington tweeted.

“Such a pity. But all the best to Bernard on this new journey.”

Irelands Loss, India’s Gain 😔

To say I am disappointed that we have lost him and we could not do our best to keep him is an understatement. Such a pity.

But all the best to Bernard on this new journey. https://t.co/iJilEg89y5 — Kellie Harrington (@Kelly64kg) October 17, 2022

Indian boxing has been on the rise.

Although India can’t claim to be as successful as Ireland in Olympic boxing, the country’s amateur boxers have been making a name for themselves in recent years.

To date, three Indian boxers have won bronze medals at the Olympics; Vijender Singh in 2008, Mary Kom in 2012 and Lovlina Borgohain at last summer’s games in Tokyo.

Dunne never fought at the Olympics himself, although he oversaw a gold medal triumph for Harrington and a bronze medal for Aidan Walsh at last summer’s games in Tokyo as IABA’s high performance director.

Read More About: bernard dunne, kellie harrington