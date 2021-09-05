Katie Taylor eases to victory against Jennifer Han

Katie Taylor proved to be far too good for Jennifer Han as she eased to a unanimous decision victory at Headingly Stadium in Leeds.

Reigning world lightweight champion Taylor won all 10 rounds against her American opponent, with all three judges scoring the fight 100-89 in favour of the Irishwoman.

Former featherweight world champion Han was fighting for the first time in 19 months, and while she was able to go the distance she was unable to trouble Taylor at any stage of the fight.

Katie Taylor drops Jennifer Han in Round 8 👊 pic.twitter.com/X4gT6fwl5n — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 4, 2021

Anti-climactic night in Leeds.

Taylor knocked down Han in the eighth round thanks to a nice left hook, although the Texas native managed to bounce back to her feet quickly.

The former Olympic lightweight champion has now won all 19 of her professional fights and has vowed to fight on for “plenty more years” to come.

There was disappointment for the Leeds crowd in the night’s main event, as Josh Warrington’s fight with Mauricio Lara was called to a halt after two rounds after the Mexican boxer was deemed unable to continue after an accidental head clash.

Home town fighter Warrington, who lost to Lara in their last fight back in February, apologised to the Leeds crowd after the bout ended in anti-climactic fashion.

What next for Katie Taylor?

Taylor will face much bigger challenges ahead than Han, likely in the form of reigning world featherweight champion Amanda Serrano.

Serrano took to Twitter last night to congratulate Taylor for a “good solid performance” amid signs that a fight between the two is drawing ever closer.

The Bray woman called out Serrano after her defeat of Natasha Jonas in May, and the Puerto Rican’s promoter has claimed that a fight between the two will happen next year.

Serrano has fought 43 times as a professional boxer, with a record of 41 wins, one loss and one draw. The 32-year-old hasn’t lost since 2012 and has fought at seven different weight classes throughout her career.

Congratulations to @KatieTaylor on a good solid performance. https://t.co/xHpxqScimS — Amanda Serrano 🇵🇷 (@Serranosisters) September 5, 2021

Read More About: Jennifer Han, katie taylor