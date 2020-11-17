Trainer accuses Amanda Serrano of “ducking” fight with Katie Taylor

Katie Taylor’s trainer Ross Enamait has accused Amanda Serrano of “ducking” a fight with the Irish world champion.

Katie Taylor had been due to fight the Puerto Rican boxer earlier in the year before the bout was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eddie Hearn had labelled the bout as “the biggest women’s fight of all time” but there are currently no plans for the fight to take place.

Taylor is fresh off a win after defending her world titles against Miriam Gutierrez and has a number of options laid out before her.

“There’s a lot of girls out there. Whether Serrano stops ducking, there’s plenty of girls at 130, 135, 140(lbs).

“I think you know everybody who’s out there as well as everybody else. Whoever wants to step up I guess,” Enamait told Sky Sports.

Possible bout with Cris Cyborg

While Serrano, a seven-weight world champion, would provide an excellent challenge for Taylor, there are rumours that a bout with MMA star Cris Cyborg could happen.

Cyborg has never competed in a professional boxing match before but is a former UFC Featherweight world champion.

Taylor seems interested in the fight, despite the Brazilian having a significant size advantage.

“She is a name that has been thrown around and I’m very happy to step in the ring with her if she’s open to that,” Taylor told Sky Sports.

Cyborg’s promoter Scott Coker also confirmed that he is interested in the fight and has been in talks with Taylor’s promoter, Eddie Hearn.

“If Eddie Hearn wants to work out who is the top female combat star then maybe he should think about it,” Coker told Sky Sports.

Hearn also seems keen on a bout between the two and indicated that Taylor would be willing to fight anyone.

“There are just so many challenges and the great news is she wouldn’t duck one of them.

“You couldn’t suggest a fight that she would say no to. But she does want to push the boundaries.

“Cyborg is a great fight, we know it’s a crossover fight with MMA, but honestly there are so many different options.

“The great thing with Katie and with women’s boxing is that no is not really an answer that the champions give,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

Read More About: katie taylor