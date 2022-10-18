Katie Taylor the only boxer included in list of top 50 most marketable athletes

Katie Taylor has been included in a list of the top 50 most marketable athletes in the world alongside Rory McIlroy.

Taylor is the only boxer included in the list, as male boxing stars such as Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Canelo Alvarez have been excluded, while she is one of two Irish athletes alongside Rory McIlroy.

Both Taylor and McIlroy have just about made the cut, as the women’s undisputed world lightweight champion is named in 47th place, while the four-time major winning golfer is 48th.

The most marketable athletes list, compiled by SportsPro, features athletes from a variety of sports, with football, tennis, motorsport, basketball, cricket and American football all represented in the top 10.

Katie Taylor scored well in brand strength.

Each athlete’s marketability is given a score out of 100 based on three factors; brand strength, audience and reach and economics. Brand strength accounts for 20 points of the overall score, audience and reach for 50 and economics for 30.

Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with a score of 91.21 out of 100. The Manchester United and Portugal forward was given a perfect score in audience and reach and economics, while he was given 11.21 out of 20 for brand strength.

In comparison, Taylor was given a score of 27.63 out of 100. The Bray boxer scored 11.86 out of 20 for brand strength, but scored 12.96 our of 50 for audience and reach and just 2.83 out of 30 for economics.

Taylor is one of 22 women included in the top 50, behind the likes of Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Alex Morgan and Sam Kerr, all of whom made the top 10.

The top 10 most marketable athletes, according to SportsPro.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo, Football, Portugal, 37

2. Serena Williams, Tennis, USA, 41

3. Lewis Hamilton, Motorsport, Great Britain, 37

4. LeBron James, Basketball, USA, 37

5. Lionel Messi, Football, Argentina, 35

6. Naomi Osaka, Tennis, Japan, 25

7. Virat Kohli, Cricket, India, 33

8. Alex Morgan, Football, USA, 33

9. Sam Kerr, Football, Australia, 29

10. Tom Brady, American Football, USA, 45

