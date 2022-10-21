Katie Taylor knocked off top spot in The Ring’s pound for pound ratings

Claressa Shields has been named as The Ring’s new women’s pound for pound number one, knocking Katie Taylor off top spot.

Shields became the undisputed world middleweight champion at the weekend when she defeated Savannah Marshall by unanimous decision in her 13th professional fight.

The 27-year-old American boxer is undefeated in her professional career, and also won gold at middleweight at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Having been named as the number one pound for pound boxer when The Ring created their women’s ratings two years ago, Shields has now risen to the top again in the latest update.

Katie Taylor remains undefeated.

Shields’ rise is based solely on her own success, as Taylor remains the undefeated, undisputed world lightweight champion after she defeated Amanda Serrano in an instant classic at Madison Square Garden back in April.

Taylor is back in action this month against undefeated Argentine challenger Karen Elizabeth Carabajal, and while the Irishwoman is expected to defend her world titles, it is unlikely that a win would see her surpass Shields in The Ring’s ratings.

Being replaced at the top of The Ring’s pound for pound ratings is unlikely to faze Taylor as she prepares for her 22nd professional fight, which is taking place on Saturday, October 29th at OVO Arena Wembley in London.

A rematch with Serrano will be the priority for Taylor is she overcomes Carabajal, although there is no guarantee that the two will fight for a second time.

Also high on the list of priorities for Taylor will be a homecoming fight at Croke Park in Dublin, as the 36-year-old has never fought on Irish soil in her professional career.

The Ring women’s pound for pound ratings.

1. Claressa Shields (USA)

2. Katie Taylor (Ireland)

3. Amanda Serrano (Puerto Rico)

4. Jessica McCaskill (USA)

5. Delfine Persoon (Belgium)

6. Chantelle Cameron (UK)

7. Seniesa Estrada (USA)

8. Alycia Baumgardner (USA)

9. Mikaela Mayer (USA)

10. Savannah Marshall (UK)

