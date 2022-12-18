Katie Taylor named as RTE sportsperson of the year for third time

Katie Taylor has been named as the RTE sportsperson of the year for a third time after a superb 2022 for the Bray boxer.

Having also won the award in 2012 and 2020, Taylor has been honoured by RTE for a third time after a year in which she defended her world lightweight titles in a blockbuster bout against Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden.

Taylor remains undefeated in her professional career with 22 wins from 22 fights, while she won a gold medal at lightweight at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

One of 10 sportspeople nominated for the award, Taylor saw off competition from the likes of Josh van der Flier, David Clifford, Rory McIlroy and Rachael Blackmore to win.

Rhasidat Adeleke wins young sportsperson of the year award.

20-year-old sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke was named as the young sportsperson of the year after she finished in fifth place in the final of the women’s 400m run at the European Championships back in August.

Adeleke set a national record of 50.53 seconds in doing so, which broke the record she had set herself just a fews months earlier.

Republic of Ireland women’s manager Vera Pauw was named as the manager of the year, after she led her team to qualification for a first-ever World Cup, which is set to take place in Australia and New Zealand next year.

Ireland had never qualified for a major tournament before Pauw, who took over as manager in 2019, following previous stints with Scotland, her native Netherlands, Russia and South Africa.

“This year especially has been an exceptional year for Irish sport” Katie Taylor reacts to winning the 2022 RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year award: https://t.co/JEmkEh4cS7 #rtesport pic.twitter.com/YuIqfFYojs — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) December 18, 2022

Irish rowing duo named as team of the year.

Lightweight double sculls pair Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy were named as RTE’s team of the year after they won gold at the World Rowing Championships and the European Rowing Championships.

Meanwhile, Cork hurling and Gaelic football legend Jimmy Barry-Murphy was inducted into the RTE Sport Hall of Fame after a stellar playing and managerial career.

