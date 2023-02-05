Katie Taylor rematch with Amanda Serrano confirmed for May 20th

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will fight for a second time on May 20th in Dublin in an undisputed world lightweight title fight.

The rematch was announced immediately after Serrano defeated Erika Cruz by unanimous decision in New York to become the undisputed world featherweight champion.

Serrano and Taylor faced off in the ring after the fight with the date of May 20th confirmed for the rematch bout, which will take place at a Dublin venue.

While both women are now undisputed world champions, the bout will take place at lightweight, so only Taylor’s belts will be on the line when the two meet on Irish soil.

The 3Arena is expected to host the fight.

The 3Arena in Dublin is expected to host the fight after Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn admitted that Taylor would not be fighting at Croke Park next due to the security costs involved in staging such an event.

Conor McGregor has offered to pay the security costs if it means that Taylor can fight at Croke Park, and Hearn appears to be happy to work with the former UFC champion.

It seems very unlikely that Croke Park could host a Taylor fight in May, although Hearn has suggested that the GAA headquarters could be used in September instead.

THE REMATCH 🇮🇪 MAY 20 After a modern day classic last April… @KatieTaylor and @Serranosisters run it back in Dublin, Ireland!#TaylorSerrano2 | @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/G0FWNTQD4f — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) February 5, 2023

Katie Taylor beat Amanda Serrano by split decision last time.

Taylor beat Serrano by split decision in the first fight between the two last April, as two judges opted for the Irishwoman while one judge sided with the Puerto Rican boxer.

Dubbed the biggest fight in the history of women’s boxing before a punch was even thrown, the bout had lofty expectations to live up to, and it certainly delivered as it became an instant classic.

A rematch between the two was only a matter of time, although Taylor will be hoping that a third fight won’t be necessary.

Read More About: amanda serrano, katie taylor