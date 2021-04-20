Eddie Hearn insists Natasha Jonas is a ‘tough fight’ for Katie Taylor

“This is a tough, tough fight for Katie Taylor.”

Eddie Hearn has insisted that Natasha Jonas is “full of confidence” ahead of her bout with world lightweight champion Katie Taylor.

Taylor comfortably defeated Jonas in the 2012 Summer Olympics in the first fight of the Irishwoman’s gold-medal-winning campaign.

While their amateur bout back in 2012 was a somewhat one-sided encounter, Hearn told Sky Sports that he had intended on fixing a rematch between the two since signed on with the Matchroom Boxing promotion.

“When we signed both fighters, the plan was of course just to build the rematch in the professional game. It was pretty straightforward,” Hearn explained.

“Natasha took a shock defeat to [Viviane] Obenauf and everyone felt a bit deflated. Then she’s come on leaps and bounds. Fantastic fight with Terri Harper and it was the natural fight to make.”

‘This is up there with the toughest test of her career.’

Jonas is unbeaten since that defeat to Obenauf back in August 2018, although she did draw her last fight against fellow British boxer Terri Harper in a thrilling bout.

Taylor, on the other hand, has won all 17 of her professional fights to date, and has managed to stay busy during the pandemic with wins against Delfine Persoon and Miriam Gutierrez in the last year.

While the Irishwoman will be the favourite going into next month’s bout, Hearn has warned Taylor that her opponent is now a more dangerous fighter than she was in 2012.

“This is a tough, tough fight for Katie Taylor. Time and time again she has to come out with the pressure on her shoulders and perform,” Hearn said.

“This is right up there with the toughest test of her career so far. Loads on the line in that one.”

