Katie Taylor and Michael Conlan recognised in The Ring Magazine awards

Irish boxers Katie Taylor and Michael Conlan have been included in The Ring Magazine’s awards for 2022.

Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano in a fight described as the biggest in the history of women’s boxing at Madison Square Garden last April to retain her status as the undisputed world lightweight champion.

The fight brought a huge amount of attention to professional women’s boxing around the world, and has been awarded the title of the event of the year by The Ring Magazine.

Runners up in the category include Gennadiy Golovkin’s fights with Canelo Alvarez and Ryota Murata, as well as Tyson Fury’s bout against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium.

Leigh Wood v Michael Conlan named as the fight of the year.

The thrilling featherweight bout between Conlan and Leigh Wood has been named as the fight of the year, which ended in a TKO defeat for the Belfast boxer.

Conlan was ahead on all three of the judges’ ahead of the final round, but he was caught by a right hand from Wood with less than two minutes remaining and fell backwards out of the ring.

Taylor’s bout with Serrano was listed as a runner up for the fight of the year award, while Wood has also won the knockout of the year award for his 12th round finish of Conlan.

The January 2023 edition of The Ring’s Fighter of the Year issue is now live. Follow this link to read about the 2022 award winners, including those that weren’t announced last week: Trainer, Upset, Round, Comeback, Performance and Most Inspirational.https://t.co/e0LuYe4bJg pic.twitter.com/l4j5SuZMTx — Bible of Boxing (@ringmagazine) January 17, 2023

Dmitry Bivol named as fighter of the year.

WBA light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol has been named as The Ring Magazine’s fighter of the year, after the Russian boxer claimed unanimous decision victories against Canelo Alvarez and Gilberto Ramirez.

Bivol also won the performance of the year award for his display against Alvarez last May.

Elsewhere, Kenshiro Teraji won the comeback of the year award, Bob Santos was named as the trainer of the year and Keyshawn Davis was named as the prospect of the year.

