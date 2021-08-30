Katie Taylor takes dig at male boxers for avoiding ‘bigger fights’

Katie Taylor has claimed that women in professional boxing are more likely to take risky fights than their male counterparts.

Lightweight world champion Taylor is defending her belts once again this Saturday against former featherweight world champion Jennifer Han at the Emerald Headingly Stadium in Leeds.

The Olympic gold medallist has had her fair share of big fights in recent times, and will defend her titles for the fifth time in less than two years against experienced American boxer Han.

Taylor was speaking to the Irish Independent ahead of Saturday’s fight and reiterated her desire to hold onto her world titles for as long as possible, while taking a swipe at her male counterparts.

One of a kind!!! The great @KatieTaylor puts her undisputed titles on the line this Saturday in Leeds! @daznboxing ☘️ pic.twitter.com/auaiMsDBa4 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) August 30, 2021

‘We actually want the big fights.’

“The fights I’ve been in have elevated women’s boxing to another level. This is the pinnacle of professional boxing – holding all of the belts, that’s what everyone in professional boxing wants to do,” Taylor said.

“Everyone’s dream is to become the undisputed champion. I’m going to try my best to hold on to every one of those belts for as long as I can. This is what I’m in the sport for. I want to make history, I want to be a world champion and I want to hold all of the belts – I’m all in.

“The women are definitely more inclined to take a few more risks and actually go in and take the bigger fights. I love that about the female fighters.

“We actually want the big fights. We’re willing and able to actually step in the ring and fight all of these other champions.”

Katie Taylor’s activity compared to male boxing’s biggest stars.

Taylor has certainly been more active than some of the biggest names in men’s boxing, particularly in the heavyweight division.

Tyson Fury, who holds The Ring and the WBC heavyweight titles, hasn’t fought in over 18 months, along with his upcoming opponent and fellow heavyweight star Deontay Wilder.

WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has been more active than Fury and Wilder, although he has yet to fight either man despite the trio’s status as the biggest names in the heavyweight division for quite some time now.

The heavyweight division is far from the only weight class in which it is difficult to organise big fights, with the Floyd Mayweather – Manny Pacquiao saga perhaps the most high-profile example.

While the two did eventually fight in 2015, a fight between Mayweather and Pacquiao was originally mooted for 2010, and both men were past their prime by the time the bout took place.

Taylor is now 35, but the 2012 Olympic lightweight champion shows no sign of slowing down and has recently revealed that she has no intention of retiring any time soon.

