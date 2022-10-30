Katie Taylor calls for Croke Park fight after easing past Karen Carabajal

Katie Taylor has once again called for a fight at Croke Park after claiming a comfortable unanimous decision victory against Karen Carabajal.

The undefeated and undisputed world lightweight champion never looked in danger of losing her belts on Saturday night, as Taylor dominated proceedings against Carabajal in London.

All three judges ruled comfortably in favour of Taylor with scorecards of 100-91, 99-91, 98-92, as the 36-year-old extended her professional record to 22 wins from 22 fights.

Taylor was speaking to DAZN in the ring after the fight and paid tribute to Carabajal, who was undefeated herself before Saturday night.

Katie Taylor calls for Croke Park homecoming.

“She’s obviously a tough fighter, unbeaten coming in. She had everything to gain here tonight but I think I boxed very smart,” Taylor said.

“She was very awkward at times but I’m just delighted to get another victory. 22 fights, 22 wins. Still undefeated, still undisputed. That’s what it’s all about.”

There has been plenty of talk about a fight at Croke Park since Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York, and the Bray woman once again called for a monumental homecoming bout.

“Regardless of whether it’s Amanda Serrano or not, we want the fight at Croke Park,” Taylor stressed.

“80,000 people and every single person here is going to be at it. That will be the biggest event in women’s boxing history.

“Thank you so much everyone. It’s been an amazing six years as a professional, but the best is yet to come. I can’t wait for Croke Park next year.”

Eddie Hearn is adamant to make the homecoming fight happen.

While Taylor could certainly draw a record crowd to Croke Park, it will be up to promoters to make sure that a fight at the iconic Dublin stadium happens.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is fully on board and insisted that the fight will go ahead with or without Serrano.

“We already had everything in motion with Croke Park, with the authorities, with [promoter] Brian Peters. September the 15th this year we were looking to go there for the rematch,” Hearn explained.

“Amanda Serrano is saying the right things now. But honestly, time won’t wait for Amanda Serrano. We hope it’s her, but it doesn’t matter who it is, it’s going to be a big fight. It has to be next and it has to be Ireland.”

