Katie Taylor insists an Amanda Serrano bout is looking ‘very likely’ next year

Katie Taylor has said that she would be “very surprised” if she doesn’t end up fighting Amanda Serrano at some stage next year.

Olympic gold medallist Taylor has swept all before her in professional boxing, having won all 19 of her bouts to date. She is currently the undisputed lightweight champion and is ranked by The Ring magazine as the women’s number one pound-for-pound boxer.

Serrano is very highly rated herself, having won major world titles across seven different weight classes, and is currently ranked third on The Ring’s pound-for-pound list.

Taylor was speaking to RTE about her plans and revealed that she expects to come face to face with Serrano in what would be a blockbuster fight next year.

Katie Taylor on Amanda Serrano.

“I think if it doesn’t happen next year, it will be very disappointing for the sport as a whole. I will be very surprised if it didn’t happen next year, with all the talk that’s happened over the past few months,” Taylor said.

“Even the fact that she’s fighting one of my past opponents in her next fight herself, is going to be a perfect build-up to our fight.

“It’s definitely looking very, very likely but we both have to get past our opponents in the next few weeks. Once we do that we can talk seriously about us. Right now it’s looking likely.”

🇮🇪 Taylor vs. Sharipova 🇰🇿 Another fight. Another mandatory. Watch it LIVE on DAZN, December 11 pic.twitter.com/W6SX0dpfMH — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 13, 2021

The Bray woman must dispose of Firuza Sharipova first.

While excitement is already building for a fight between Taylor and Serrano, the Bray woman will be focused on her fight with Kazakhstani boxer Firuza Sharipova next month.

Taylor is putting her lightweight titles on the line against Sharipova in Liverpool on December 11th, while Serrano is fighting Spaniard Miriam Gutiérrez in Florida a week later.

Both Taylor and Serrano will be strong favourites to win their bouts next month, but should either of them lose, a fight between the pair could be pushed back to a later date at the least.

Read More About: amanda serrano, katie taylor