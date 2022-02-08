Katie Taylor shoots down Amanda Serrano’s suggestion of 12 three-minute rounds

Katie Taylor has rejected Amanda Serrano’s suggestion of fighting each other over 12 three-minute rounds, as the Irishwoman believes the bout is iconic enough as it is.

Taylor and Serrano will face each other in what is being described as the biggest bout in the history of women’s boxing at the famous Madison Square Garden in New York on April 30th.

The fight is scheduled for 10 two-minute rounds, as is standard for women’s title fights, but Serrano has suggested that her and Taylor should agree to 12 three-minute rounds, as is standard in men’s title fights.

Katie Taylor shoots down Amanda Serrano’s suggestion.

“We’re making history and that’s what I want to continue to do. I want to open the door for the new generation coming into the sport,” Serrano said at a press conference.

“I’m a woman for equality and we’ve all talked about equality at this table multiple times. We’re making history at the Gardens by being the first women to headline. We’re making the biggest pay day, both of us.

“I think we should continue to make this fight iconic, make change in this game and, if Katie Taylor’s willing, I’m ready and able to make this an equal fight. 12 rounds, three minutes… 12 three-minute rounds, let’s go like the men.”

Taylor’s interest wasn’t piqued by the idea of a longer fight however, shooting down Serrano’s suggestion.

“I don’t really feel like that will make a huge difference. The event is already iconic the way it is,” Taylor responded.

“The fact that the pre-sales are the second best in history says it all really. This fight is even more important than we even realised. This proves that the perception has changed already. Boxing is boxing, regardless. The fight is iconic the way it is.”

WE ARE LIVE 🔴 Watch the press conference for #TaylorSerrano live now 👇@jakepaul | @MostVPromotions — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 7, 2022

Both boxers will put their impressive records on the line.

The Bray woman has described the upcoming bout as a “career-defining fight”, where both fighters will put their legacies on the line after many years of success.

Serrano has won major world titles in seven different weight classes and has won 42 of her 44 professional fights to date, having last lost in 2012 as a 23-year-old.

Taylor has never lost a professional fight, is the undisputed world lightweight champion and won an Olympic gold medal at the 2012 games in Rio before finishing her amateur career in 2016.

While Serrano has more experience in professional boxing, Taylor will be more comfortable fighting at lightweight, having spent her entire career at that weight, while the Cuban has primarily fought at featherweight in recent years.

