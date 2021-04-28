Joseph Parker praises the influence of former Irish world champion

Joseph Parker has described his trainer Andy Lee as the ‘perfect recommendation’ ahead of his heavyweight bout with Derek Chisora.

Lee has been training Parker since for his upcoming fight with Chisora, thanks to fellow heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury recommending the Irishman’s services to the New Zealander.

Former WBO heavyweight champion Parker was speaking to RTE about his relationship with Lee and revealed that he “gelled” with the Irishman from the moment they met.

“The idea of training with Andy popped up after I gave Tyson a call. He suggested that I train with Andy, that he is one of the best trainers he had trained with,” Parker explained.

“After three or four Zoom calls, five or six days later, I was on a plane to Ireland, for the first time, to meet Andy.

“We gelled from the beginning. He picked me up from the airport and we talked boxing all the way home. From there we got to the gym and started working.”

‘He is trying to complement what I have in my arsenal.’

Parker’s last fight came against Junior Fa just over two months ago, and although he did win that bout, the Kiwi believes Lee has already improved him as a fighter since then.

Chisora should prove to be a bigger challenge than Fa, but Parker is confident that he will secure the win against the experienced heavyweight thanks to Lee’s teaching.

“He’s a trainer and a teacher. He has a lot of knowledge of the boxing game, and a lot of experience, having been a fighter himself and WBO champion,” Parker said.

“He has added a few things, corrected a few things, and I feel like, with what he is teaching me, I can get the win. He saw a few things and is trying to complement what I have in my arsenal.

“Tyson asked how I liked the recommendation, I told him ‘Perfect’.”

