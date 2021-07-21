John Fury gives definitive prediction for Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk

John Fury has predicted that Anthony Joshua will “walk straight through” Oleksandr Usyk when the pair fight this September.

Joshua will risk his world titles against mandatory challenger Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the 25th of September, in what will be the Ukrainian’s first opportunity at winning a heavyweight world title.

Fury, the father of heavyweight world champion Tyson, was speaking to Boxing Social about the upcoming bout and was in no doubt about which fighter would come out on top.

JOHN FURY BACKING AJ 🇬🇧 John Fury believes @anthonyjoshua will walk through @usykaa and knock him out when the two meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25. ➡️ https://t.co/WUt5e55gIA 🔞 @Betfred Fight Odds: https://t.co/cl7XRyATKm#Boxing #JoshuaUsyk pic.twitter.com/6TnOq2hcyM — Boxing Social (@boxing_social) July 20, 2021

‘I think AJ will walk straight through him.’

“Usyk is good. He’s a world-class cruiserweight, [he’s] proved it. But AJ is a big dude and he’s got a good array of boxing skills and he’s a big strong man. I just think he’s all round too good for Usyk,” John Fury said.

“Usyk won’t be able to hit hard enough to bother him because he’s too small. He’ll walk straight through. I think AJ will stop him quicker than anybody else. I think AJ will walk straight through him. I do.

“One’s a cruiserweight, one’s bulking up. And if he bulks up to try and meet him head-on, forget about it. That’s why there’s weight classes, ain’t they. A good big one will always beat a good little one. And AJ is a good big one.”

Anthony Joshua will face Oleksandr Usyk after Tyson Fury bout cancellation.

Joshua was ordered by the WBO to fight mandatory challenger Usyk, after his planned unification heavyweight world title bout with Tyson Fury fell through.

Fury was supposed to fight Deontay Wilder this Saturday, but the British heavyweight tested positive for covid, and as a result their trilogy bout was postponed to the 9th of October.

Joshua and Fury are expected to fight each other after their upcoming bouts against Usyk and Wilder, but a loss for either man could complicate matters for a fight which has already proven to be difficult to organise.

Read More About: Anthony Joshua, john fury, oleksandr usyk