John Fury names ‘the next big thing’ after Tyson retires from boxing

Tyson Fury’s father John has backed American contender Jared Anderson to be “the next big thing” in heavyweight boxing.

A heavyweight title bout between Anthony Joshua and Fury is set to take place this summer, but the father of the Gypsy King has no concerns that his son’s unbeaten status may end against his fellow British boxer.

The elder Fury was speaking to Sky Sports about the current crop of professional heavyweight boxers and was confident that no fighter is capable of beating his son.

“IT’LL TAKE BETTER THAN AJ TO BEAT TYSON”🤷‍♂️ John Fury says people need to think with their heads not their hearts… and @anthonyjoshua is no match for @Tyson_Fury🧠👈 pic.twitter.com/THJ6OrmXAa — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) April 16, 2021

John Fury.

“Not in this era, no. Not unless Muhammad Ali, Marvin Hagler, Ernie Shavers, ‘Sugar Ray’ Leonard, Tommy Hearns, Roberto Duran and Floyd Mayweather all rolled into one,” Fury said.

“They aren’t going to beat him. You can see the crop of heavyweights – they are all good, but not in Tyson’s class.

“Tyson is out there on his own. Unless there is a fighter born, who comes out of nowhere with an amazing talent, but I’ve not seen him yet.”

John Fury on Tyson’s successor in heavyweight division. Fury reckons that there is some talent among the heavyweight division at the moment, he doesn’t believe that any experienced fighters are capable of succeeding his son as the world’s best. Instead, he identified 21-year-old American contender Jared Anderson as the most-promising boxer who is currently active in the heavyweight division. Fury reckons he could be the “next big thing” after Tyson retires. “There’s one – Jared Anderson. He’s an unbeaten heavyweight with [promoter] Bob Arum. I do believe he can be the next big thing when Tyson is gone,” Fury explained. All The Hard Work Is Done ✅ Now Time For The Fun Part👹 #Countdown⏳#TeamBigBaby🍼 pic.twitter.com/YiH7uCGIu3 — Jared BigBaby🍼 Anderson (@TeamBigBabyy) April 7, 2021 “But the kid is only 21-years-old. He’s got a bit to do yet. He’s the only one who stands out for me. All these other guys? They are all on the same par.” Anderson is currently unbeaten, having won all of his nine fights so far by knockout. The youngster is yet to be truly tested however, aside from acting as Fury’s sparring partner in the lead up to the rematch with Deontay Wilder.

