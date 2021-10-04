Jason Quigley set for world middleweight title fight in November

Jason Quigley will fight WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade in the Irishman’s first major world title fight this November.

The fight, which will take place in New England on November 19th according to ESPN, will be just reward for Quigley after he claimed an impressive victory against Shane Mosley Jr. in May.

Quigley called out Andrade immediately after his victory against Mosley Jr. and has reiterated his desire to fight the American for his world titles on numerous occasions since then.

Jason Quigley and Demetrius Andrade are set to fight in New England.

Although the fight is yet to be officially confirmed, Andrade has said he is willing to fight Quigley in the past, and a bout between the two now looks all but certain.

The Donegal man has spent much of his career in the US, and expressed his confidence in attracting plenty of attention for a fight between himself and Andrade on America’s east coast back in June.

“Andrade you called for it before but now there is so much more attention on it and let’s bring it to the east coast crowds [are] back, [we’ll] fill out any arena and what an atmosphere it would be,” Quigley tweeted.

The two fighters’ careers in boxing to date.

Quigley has won 19 of his 20 professional fights to date, while Andrade has won all 30 of his professional bouts and has defended his WBO title on four occasions.

Andrade has already beaten one Irish boxer in his career, Dubliner Luke Keeler, who he stopped by TKO in the ninth round when the two fought back in January 2020.

Bahamian boxer Tureano Johnson inflicted the only defeat of Quigley’s career on the Donegal man back in July 2019, but Quigley has responded well to that setback with three straight victories, and will now prepare for the biggest fight of his career next month.

