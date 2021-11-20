Jason Quigley stopped by Demetrius Andrade inside two rounds in world title fight

Jason Quigley was unsuccessful in his bid to become a world middleweight champion as he was overpowered by Demtrius Andrade inside two rounds.

WBO middleweight Andrade was the strong favourite ahead of the fight, and he proved exactly why in a ferocious two-round performance, in which he knocked Quigley down on three occasions.

Donegal’s Quigley didn’t appear to be too badly hurt, and was able to get back to his feet after being sent to the canvas for the third time, but the referee waved off the fight after what was an admittedly one-sided affair.

Quigley is the second Irishman Andrade has beaten by TKO in recent times, with Dubliner Luke Keeler also unsuccessful in his attempt at the WBO middleweight title when he fought the unbeaten American back in January 2020.

3 knockdowns in 2 rounds. Win by KO for Demetrius Andrade. What a performance.#AndradeQuigley | @autozone pic.twitter.com/S3gTUy2OGE — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 20, 2021

Demetrius Andrade calls for bigger fights after disposing of Jason Quigley.

Andrade was in a feisty mood after his win against Quigley, telling DAZN after the fight that he wants to test himself against the best boxers in the middleweight division.

“Jamie Munguia needs to be fighting me if he’s looking to fight ‘Triple G’ [Gennadiy Golovkin], or the winner or loser of [Royota] Murata [against Golovkin] because they’re both elite, top fighters and I want to get in there with the best,” Andrade said.

“I want to prove that I’m able to get in there and win. I’m 31-0, WBO champion, 2008 Olympian – what to do I have to keep on doing? I don’t get it. That’s it, line them up. I don’t need to keep on saying or doing all the extra shit.

“You need to make sure you held me get that fight, Chris Mannix. You, my boy. Eddie Hearn needs to make sure I get that fight. And the fans need to demand these fights. That’s it. The fans need to stop letting these people walk away with these easy-ass fights.”

Demetrius Andrade wants all the smoke 👀#AndradeQuigley pic.twitter.com/63N6MkEXwP — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 20, 2021

What next for the two middleweights?

Quigley has had an impressive career to date, having won 19 of his 21 professional fights, but his loss to Andrade in New Hampshire showed that he is still a step below the best in the division.

Andrade has now defended his world middleweight title on five occasions, but is yet to fight any of the other world champions in his weight division.

Golovkin and Murata will meet in a world title fight next month, in which the Kazakhstani fighter will put his IBF and IBO titles on the line, while the Japanese boxer is putting his WBA title on the line.

Andrade has clearly stated his interest in fighting one of those two, and it’s hard to argue he shouldn’t get the opportunity off the back of his impressive record.

