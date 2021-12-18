Jake Paul reveals he has been urged by his doctor to end his boxing career

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has revealed that he has been advised by his doctor to quit boxing, due to signs of brain injury he exhibits.

Paul will fight professionally for the fifth time tonight as he takes on Tyron Woodley in a rematch bout in Florida, having beaten the former UFC welterweight champion the first time around.

The 24-year-old has yet to lose a fight, and has never been knocked down in any of his professional bouts, but he admitted that he does have significant signs of brain injury, due to playing American football when he was younger, as well as because of his recent career in boxing.

Paul was speaking to Graham Bensinger about his struggles with memory loss and slurred speech and revealed that he was told to stop boxing as it could further damage his brain.

Jake Paul on why he has been advised not to fight.

“I got my brain scanned right before I started boxing and the doctor told me there’s lack of blood flow from the concussions I had playing football to certain areas on my brain,” Paul said.

“One of them I believe is the frontal lobe which is partial for memory and so on. After my first year of boxing, I went back and it was worse.”

“[The doctors] advice is don’t do that sport. That’s all they can advise as a doctor, I think before it was affecting me at a rapid pace because I never took it easy.

“I was always thrown in there with people who were way better than me until I started to slowly get to their level.”

“I felt like I could finally be myself and take back control of my life.” @JakePaul said he became a boxer because the sport “fit me so perfectly.” pic.twitter.com/AN1rPXLSZq — Graham Bensinger (@GrahamBensinger) December 15, 2021

The YouTuber has no plans to quit boxing any time soon. Despite knowing that continuing to box could result in long-term brain damage, Paul explained that he wants to fight professionally at least 10 times, saying that boxing has given him a purpose in life. There had been rumours that Woodley had signed a contract before his first fight with Paul, saying that he was not allowed to knock the 24-year-old out, but the YouTuber has strenuously denied those rumours. Paul has offered Woodley an extra $500,000 if the former UFC fighter manages to knock him out this time around, in order to prove that there was no “knockout clause” in place for their first fight.

