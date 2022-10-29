Jake Paul gives update on potential Katie Taylor rematch with Amanda Serrano

Jake Paul has insisted that there is still a strong chance that Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will fight for a second time.

Taylor beat Serrano by split decision in an instant classic at Madison Square Garden in New York back in April, and both fighters immediately said they would be open to a rematch afterwards.

Negotiations broke down despite suggestions that it could take place this year, and Serrano has since defended featherweight titles against Sarah Mahfoud, while Taylor will defend her lightweight titles tonight against Karen Carabajal.

Serrano’s promoter Jake Paul was speaking to The DAZN Boxing Show about the possibility of a rematch between the two and suggested that money is the sole matter that needs to be resolved.

Jake Paul on a rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

“It’s always been there. Amanda just had to retain her belts in the 126lbs division and she did that. She still wants to go get the last belt, I think, to become undisputed,” Paul said.

“But the rematch is there. The money just needs to be right. Eddie [Hearn] knows that. That was the biggest women’s fight of all time, not even close. It made DAZN and everybody so much money. So if the deal is right, we’ll go for it.

“I watched the fight back, and again, Amanda Serrano won the fight. So why not go and get that one back?”

The Bray woman will need to win tonight.

While a second bout with Serrano is undoubtedly the biggest fight out there for Taylor, the Bray woman won’t be looking beyond tonight.

Carabajal is currently undefeated in her professional career, having won all 19 of her bouts to date, although she is yet to fight for a world title and a victory against Taylor would be a major upset.

Should Taylor win tonight the path would be clear for a rematch against Serrano, although obstacles behind the scenes will need to be overcome for that to happen.

Read More About: amanda serrano, Jake Paul, katie taylor