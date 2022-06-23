Jake Paul confirms bout against Tommy Fury in August

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will fight at Madison Square Garden in New York on August 6th, the YouTuber-turned boxer has confirmed.

Paul and Fury were set to fight each other last December in Florida, although the bout was called off after the British boxer was forced to pull out due to a broken rib he suffered in training.

Although Paul had previously said he had no interest in rescheduling a fight against Fury, it now appears that the two will come face to face in less than two months’ time.

Paul took to social media to confirm that he will fight Fury on August 6th, in a bout which will co-headline with Amanda Serrano’s fight against Brenda Carabajal at Madison Square Garden.

Jake Paul confirms fight against Tommy Fury.

The 25-year-old said he expects that the fight will be his toughest yet in a YouTube video he posted, stressing that Fury is a real boxer, as he has previously fought a fellow YouTuber, a retired basketball player and two MMA fighters.

“All jokes aside, this is my toughest test yet. You guys wanted me to fight a real boxer, you guys have been tormenting me day in and day out,” Paul said.

“You tell me to ‘fight a real boxer’, the answer is ‘no f***ing problem’. As far as real boxers, this is as real as it gets. Tommy Fury comes from a legendary bloodline of fighters; the gypsies who have been mauling people since they were f***ing born.

“For Christ’s sake, his brother is the heavyweight champion of the world, has never lost a fight. His dad went to jail for ripping someone’s eye out. Tommy Fury has been boxing since he was 12 years old, gone through the amateurs.”

Okay people he grew a set over night. It’s official, Im taking this little Fury’s head off. Amanda Serrano and I dual main-event at the Mecca of boxing. Official press conference and ticket on-sale this Wednesday June 29th at 11AM. #PaulFury@MostVpromotions @ShowtimeBoxing pic.twitter.com/1YKtAHKUh6 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 23, 2022

Both are undefeated in professional boxing.

Neither Paul or Fury have ever lost a professional fight, although question marks over the quality of those they have fought have plagued both men.

As Paul has acknowledged, he has not yet fought a full-time professional boxer in his five wins to date. Fury has won eight professional fights so far, but has primarily come up against opponents with poor records.

