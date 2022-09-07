Jake Paul takes aim at Dana White after announcing Anderson Silva fight

Jake Paul has taken aim at Dana White after announcing that he will fight UFC legend Anderson Silva next month.

Paul will face Silva in a boxing bout on Saturday, October 29th in his sixth professional fight, having last fought Tyron Woodley in December last year.

Silva, like all of Paul’s previous opponents, hasn’t got much experience in boxing, having spent most of his career as an MMA fighter and is now 47 years old.

However, the Brazilian did notch an impressive split decision victory against former world middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June last year.

Dana White on Anderson Silva.

Silva also knocked out fellow former UFC champion Tito Ortiz last September, after which the MMA promotion’s president Dana White said Paul would never fight the experienced Brazilian.

“He left the sport where he was considered one of the greatest of all time, possibly even the greatest of all time, goes out and beats Chaves Jr. in a boxing match and knocks Tito out in 40 seconds,” White said.

“Anderson Silva might actually be the GOAT of combat sports. It’ll be interesting to see what he does next. I guarantee you this, you ain’t going to see Jake Paul calling Anderson Silva out, that I promise you. He’s his size and he’s actually good.”

Dana White saying I’d never fight Anderson Silva (1/2) pic.twitter.com/D5p1fZM2us — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 6, 2022

‘Every fight critic said I wouldn’t take this fight.’

Paul took joy in White’s previous comments as he announced his upcoming fight against Silva, while paying his respects to the former UFC middleweight champion.

“I usually have to sell my fights, I usually have to do all of the work. But this time Dana White, Conor McGregor’s dad, is promoting the fight for me,” Paul said.

“Now I normally don’t agree with Dana White but he is right. Anderson Silva is literally the greatest MMA fighter of all time and one of the most versatile fighters in the history of combat sports.

“Every fight critic said that I wouldn’t take this fight, and if I did, I would lose to Silva. But it’s time to dive into the deep end, put it all on the line and give the people what they want.

“It’s an absolute honour to be sharing the ring with such a legend like Anderson Silva but only one of us can walk out as a winner and I believe it’s going to be me.”

While Silva holds the record for the longest title reign in UFC history, he has won just one of his last nine MMA fights, with seven losses and one no contest.

The 47-year-old has won three of his four professional boxing bouts to date, while he also got the better of Bruno Machado in an exhibition bout in May.

