Jake Paul calls for Nate Diaz fight after beating Anderson Silva

Jake Paul has called out Nate Diaz after claiming a unanimous decision victory against UFC legend Anderson Silva.

All three judges scored the bout in favour of Paul after eight rounds with scorecards of 78-73, 78-73 and 77-74, in what was the sixth win of the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s professional career.

The 47-year-old Silva went the distance, although he was dropped by a short right hand by his much younger opponent in the eighth and final round.

Paul was speaking to Showtime in the ring after the fight and paid respect to Silva after what was the MMA legend’s fifth professional boxing bout.

Jake Paul pays tribute to Anderson Silva.

“It’s a surreal moment. Hard work pays off and I first and foremost want to say thank you to Anderson. He was my idol growing up. He inspired me to be great,” Paul said.

“He was the first celebrity I ever met. Without him we wouldn’t have had a fight this year. He’s a tough mofo, for real, a legend. I have nothing but respect for him.

“This just goes to show, anyone watching at home, kids, even if you’re 40, 45 years old, chase your dreams. It’s never too late. I started boxing two and a half years ago as a pro and just beat one of the greatest ever because I’m obsessed with this.”

Thank you Anderson. Obrigado. It was an honor. pic.twitter.com/tbqe83xO9c — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 30, 2022

Is Nate Diaz up next?

Paul wasted no time in calling out another former UFC fighter in Nate Diaz, who was at the venue on the night.

Diaz got in an altercation of sorts with a member of Paul’s team backstage at the Desert Diamond Arena in Arizona, which has only further heightened tensions between the two.

“I want Nate Diaz, who’s a bitch. He tried to come into my locker room, he tried to cause some shit and then he always leaves the fucking arena,” Paul stated.

“So Nate Diaz, stop being a bitch and fight me. And Canelo [Alvarez], you too. You guys said, ‘Oh, you can’t beat someone, you can’t beat a striker, you can’t beat a legend like Anderson Silva.’ I just did it, so why can’t I beat Canelo?”

