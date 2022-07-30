Jake Paul offers Katie Taylor $2 million to fight Amanda Serrano at featherweight

Jake Paul has offered Katie Taylor $2 million to drop two weight classes and fight Amanda Serrano for a second time at featherweight.

Taylor claimed a split decision victory against Serrano in April, successfully defending her world lightweight titles in a fight dubbed as the biggest in the history of women’s boxing.

Both boxers agreed to fight for a second time after their thrilling bout at Madison Square Garden, although plans for a rematch this summer at Croke Park fell through, with Serrano fighting Brenda Carabajal next weekend instead.

Serrano’s promoter Jake Paul was speaking on The DAZN Boxing Show about a rematch between the two and called on Taylor to drop two weight classes and challenge the Puerto Rican boxer for her featherweight titles.

Jake Paul calls for Katie Taylor to drop to featherweight.

“The only reason [Serrano is fighting Carabajal] is that Amanda wants to keep her belts at 126 pounds. So she is the unified champion there, and they said they were going to strip her belts if she didn’t defend them right now,” Paul said.

“So she’s going to defend them, keep all her belts at 126, and the money is cool and all, but that doesn’t mean anything to Amanda Serrano, she wants to be the unified champ at 126 pounds.

“We have money for Katie Taylor too, we have $2 million for Katie Taylor to come down to 126. Let’s see who really is the pound-for-pound best is. I think Amanda Serrano won that fight, everyone thinks Amanda Serrano won that fight.

“Katie Taylor, I know you’re watching, why don’t you come down to 126? Go against Amanda Serrano in that weight class because she came up nine pounds to fight you. She didn’t look like she was in the same weight class as you that night.”

A rematch at featherweight looks unlikely.

Taylor has spent almost her entire career at lightweight, having won all of her senior amateur medals in the weight division, while 20 of her 21 professional fights have been at 135 pounds.

The one time Taylor didn’t fight at lightweight since turning professional was in November 2019 against Christina Linardatou, although she actually went up weight to challenge for a world junior-welterweight title on that occasion.

Serrano has won major world titles across seven different weight classes, although she has fought primarily at featherweight in recent years and currently holds the WBC, WBO and IBO titles at 126 pounds.

