Jake Paul is training with Jorge Masvidal ahead of Ben Askren bout

YouTuber Jake Paul has enlisted the help of Jorge Masvidal ahead of his boxing bout with former UFC star Ben Askren.

A fight between Paul and Askren was announced on Tuesday, with the pair set to meet on the 17th of April in what will be the former Bellator welterweight champion’s professional boxing debut.

48 hours before his now iconic flying knee against Ben Askren, Jorge Masvidal was filmed practising that exact move in training 🔥 What does @GamebredFighter have up his sleeve for #UFC251? 😏 pic.twitter.com/5Z6VdvRhUJ — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 11, 2020

In preparation for the fight, Paul has been training with Masvidal, who viciously knocked out Askren with a flying knee after just five seconds in a UFC fight in 2019.

The YouTube star shared a short video of himself training with Masvidal, while reiterating his intentions to fight Nate Diaz at a later date.

“He knocked out my opponent in 5 seconds and now will help me do it in less time. Jorge Masvidal is teaching me his secrets. April 17th the fight will last less than 4 seconds and then we coming for Nate Diaz,” Paul wrote on Twitter.

He knocked out my opponent @benaskren in 5 seconds and now will help me do it in less time.. @gamebredfighter is teaching me his secrets… April 17th the fight will last less than 4 seconds and then we coming for @natediaz209 pic.twitter.com/IQWeyqh5oj — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 28, 2021

Conor McGregor call out

Paul had attempted to goad Conor McGregor into a fight on multiple occasions, but seems to have left those aspirations behind him now that the bout with Askren is confirmed.

The American had said he would be willing to offer McGregor $50 million to fight him, but after the Irishman’s defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, Paul lowered his offer to $50,000.

The 24-year old is also interested in pursuing a fight with fellow YouTuber Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunj (better known as KSI) who beat his brother Logan in a boxing bout in 2019.

Read More About: Ben Askren, Jake Paul, jorge masvidal