Jake Paul and Frank Warren clash over rescheduling of Tommy Fury bout

Boxing promoter Frank Warren has disputed Jake Paul’s claims that the YouTuber hasn’t heard from Tommy Fury’s team in recent times.

Paul and Fury were supposed to fight last weekend, but after Fury pulled out of their planned bout due to a broken rib, the YouTuber-turned boxer took on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley for a second time.

24-year-old Paul knocked out Woodley in the sixth round to take his professional boxing record to 5-0, and name checked Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz after the fight, saying he is open to fighting anyone next.

Although Paul had said after Fury pulled out of their bout that he wouldn’t be interested in rescheduling a fight between the two, he took to Twitter to claim that he hadn’t heard anything from Fury’s team in recent times.

Jake Paul and Frank Warren’s Twitter spat.

“Just asked my team if we have heard from the Furys, Frank Warren, or Queensberry… not a fucking peep! Fumbles and fake fooks [sic] they are,” Paul tweeted.

Fury’s promoter Warren disputed this claim, saying that he was in contact with Paul’s manager last week and that his client is still interested in a fight with Paul.

“No fumbles and fakes here. We spoke to your manager last weekend. Tommy wants it. We want it. Do you want it? Let’s make the fight!” Warren tweeted.

Tommy Fury has a message for the YouTuber.

Paul took a couple of jabs at Fury before and after his rematch fight with Woodley, which has apparently prompted a response from the younger brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson.

Fury has taken part in an interview with UniBet’s The Lowdown, which will air at 12pm today. The former Love Island star has previously said that he is keen to reschedule a fight with Paul and that he hopes it could happen early next year.

🚨 𝗧𝗢𝗠𝗠𝗬 𝗙𝗨𝗥𝗬 𝗘𝗫𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗩𝗘 🚨 Don’t miss an exclusive with @tommytntfury at 12pm tomorrow (Wednesday). Fury reacts to the taunts from @jakepaul, the KO over Tyron Woodley and how his recovery is going.#TheLowdown 🔔 https://t.co/ZfvSTwUNgH pic.twitter.com/2wYG0q5Z9W — The Lowdown (@UnibetLowdown) December 21, 2021

