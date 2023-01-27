Jake Paul to fight Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia in February

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are set to fight in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, February 26th after two previous attempts to arrange the bout failed.

The two were originally due to fight on December 18th in 2021, although that bout was cancelled when Fury cracked a rib in training, with Paul fighting Tyron Woodley for a second time that night instead.

Another bout between the pair was arranged for August 6th at Madison Square Garden in New York, although that was also cancelled after Fury was denied entry to the USA due to his family’s association with the Kinahan Cartel.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are finally due to fight.

The fight has now been arranged for a third time, with Paul announcing that him and Fury are set meet in the ring in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, February 26th.

“Tommy has no excuses now…Baby’s born. Money’s massive. Immigration no issue,” Paul tweeted.

“Tyson promises he and Papa will make Tommy retire from boxing and change his last name if he can’t beat the YouTuber. Tomorrow I’m coming to London to look at all three Furys in the eye and shake on that promise.”

Tommy has no excuses now…Baby’s born. Money’s massive. Immigration no issue. Tyson promises he & Papa will make Tommy retire from boxing & change his last name if he can’t beat the YouTuber. Tmw I’m coming to London to look at all 3 Fury’s in the eye & shake on that promise. pic.twitter.com/hMBFCabMoS — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 27, 2023

The two men’s careers so far.

Both men are relatively inexperienced as professional boxers, as Paul has fought six times to date while Fury has fought on eight occasions.

Neither man has lost yet, although most of Paul’s opponents have been former MMA fighters, as well as a former basketball player and a fellow YouTuber, while Fury has mostly fought unheralded journeymen.

As a result, it is hard to gauge how talented either man is, although Fury has been put under considerably more pressure to win by his family, who are well-established in professional boxing.

Paul doesn’t come from a boxing background, although he stresses that he is eager to succeed in the sport and recently announced that he will also compete in MMA this year.

Read More About: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury