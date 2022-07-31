Jake Paul calls off fight with Hasim Rahman Jr. due to weight dispute

Jake Paul has called off his fight with Hasim Rahman Jr. due to a dispute over the latter’s weight.

Paul and Rahman Jr. had been due to fight at Madison Square Garden in New York on August 6th, although the YouTuber turned boxer’s promotion has cancelled the bout due to a disagreement over the weight limit.

Most Valuable Promotions have released a statement claiming that Rahman Jr. had agreed to fight at 200 pounds, but that his team later announced that he would not fight unless the weight limit was increased to 215 pounds.

Paul took to Twitter to confirm the news and blamed Rahman Jr. for the event’s cancellation, which was also due to feature women’s world featherweight champion Amanda Serrano.

Jake Paul on his fight cancellation.

“Hasim Rahman Jr. has pulled out of the fight. This is not a joke, I am devastated, I can not fucking believe this. We just found out this news,” Paul said.

“This is just another case of a professional boxer, just like Tommy Fury, being scared to fight me. It’s as clear as day that these guys have been so unprofessional to work with, looking for any excuse to suck more money out of this event, to coerce us into doing things.

“From the jump, I knew from the bottom of my heart that this guy didn’t want to get into the ring with me. It’s as clear as day.”

First Tommy Fumbled and now Hasim Rahman Crumbled. These boxers are the most difficult people to work with and continually lack professionalism and confidence to fight me. I apologize to all of the of the other fighters on the card, our partners, our team and the fans. https://t.co/0q6MxqG3XJ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 31, 2022

Hasim Rahman Jr. responds.

Rahman Jr. posted his own video on Twitter to explain his side of the story, and while he admitted that he failed to make the originally agreed upon weight limit, he claims he offered to fight Paul for just $5,000.

“I signed a contract to make 200 pounds within the three and a half weeks I had to do it, but I couldn’t do it. My body simply would not let me do it, would not let me get down to 200 pounds,” Rahman Jr. said.

“But when in boxing do you see them cancelling fights a whole week in advance? I didn’t even get my last week to get down as low as I could. I told this man,’ If there’s penalties involved, keep the purse. I’ll fight you for the $5,000 minimum.’

“That’s how much it means to me and that’s how much faith I have in knocking him out.”

