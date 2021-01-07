‘I’m coming to the end’ – Anthony Joshua hints at retirement

Anthony Joshua has admitted that he is coming towards the end of his career, saying that he has a “maximum of five years” left as a professional boxer.

The British boxer looks set to face Tyson Fury in a massive heavyweight title clash some time this year, but the 31-year old revealed that retirement was also on his mind.

“This isn’t the start of my career. I’m coming towards the end of my career. I’m not someone who lives in the moment and thinks that everything is just like for now.

“I’m always planning ahead so I’m coming towards the end of my career. Five years left and that’s basically an Olympic cycle.

“I’ve got an Olympic cycle and a little bit more left, so when you see the next Olympics happen is when I’ll be coming to the end of my career and the next generation will be coming through,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

‘Fury should be looking to retire soon’

The Watford man first turned professional in 2013, after winning an Olympic gold medal at super-heavyweight at the 2012 London Games.

Fury, his probable future opponent, turned professional all the way back in 2008, with Joshua suggesting that he too should be considering retirement sooner rather than later.

“Fury has been professional much longer than me. He should be looking to retire soon. If he wants to cement his legacy, I’m here and ready. I’ve built myself into this position,” Joshua commented.

Fury, who took a two and a half year break from boxing after defeating Wladimir Klitschko back in 2015, indicated last year that he wouldn’t be hanging up his gloves any time soon.

“A lot of the great champions are continuing, and continuing. I ain’t boxing for money, I ain’t boxing for fame, I ain’t boxing for a belt. I’m boxing because it keeps me mentally happy and I like to do it.

“Nothing to prove to anybody. Not one thing to prove at all, but I box now, because I love boxing and I’ve been doing it all my life. Why walk away when I’m still only young?

“Hopefully I box until I have a good sit down with all the team and we all decide it’s time to walk away, while I’m on top, and then sail away into the sunset, and then who knows what will happen after that,” Fury said.

