IABA CEO and Chairperson announce resignations

Irish Athletic Boxing Association CEO Fergal Carruth and Chairperson Ciarán Kirwan have announced that they will resign from their roles on September 2nd.

The resignations come at a time of significant upheaval in IABA, after Minister for Sport Jack Chambers announced last month that state funding for boxing would be cut unless the association agreed to reform.

Bernard Dunne stepped down as IABA’s high performance director in May due to a dispute with the association, and Carruth and Kirwan will now follow the Dubliner out the door.

In a statement issued by IABA, Carruth, who was first appointed as CEO in 2013, admitted that he is departing the role with “more than a little regret”.

“Having been involved with boxing all my life, serving as CEO of the IABA has been the privilege of a lifetime, especially given all the success enjoyed by Irish boxing in the ring during this time,” Carruth said.

“I am delighted, too, that there are more people than ever involved in our sport. Membership has almost tripled, 25% of which is now female. There are now 350 clubs serving communities nationwide, an increase of over 100 clubs since 2013.

“I am leaving with more than a little regret but believe that there are those within the sport who do not recognise the importance of compliance with the highest standards of corporate governance, which are vital in underpinning the growth and development of our wonderful sport.

“I hope that the decision to step down may serve as a catalyst for necessary change and that the Irish boxing family finds a way to maximise its significant potential in the future.”

‘It is time for a new voice.’

Kirwan has served as IABA’s chairperson since 2019, and held the role of director with association before that since 2014.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve the Irish Athletic Boxing Association over the last 9 years as a Director, and more recently as Chairperson. I am passionate about Irish boxing, having come from a family steeped in the sport,” Kirwan stated.

“However, I believe that the requirements in terms of good governance set out by the government, and indeed the governance report commissioned by the IABA’s Board of Directors, are correct and entirely reasonable, particularly in the context of the National Sports Policy and the scale of government funding now available to sport in this country.

“It is time for a new voice to serve as Chairperson and I am hopeful that the impediments to the adoption of the necessary good governance changes can be overcome.

“Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to Fergal and all the staff of the IABA whose work is so vital to the continued success of Irish boxing and all of whom have been a pleasure to work with.”

