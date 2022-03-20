Hafthor Bjornsson drops Eddie Hall twice in unanimous decision victory

Hafthor Bjornsson proved to be too good for Eddie Hall as the Icelandic giant came out on top of the grudge match between the two strongmen.

Bjornsson displayed superior boxing skills throughout the fight, although Hall did start well as he scored a knockdown in the second round thanks to a strong right hook that landed on his opponent’s head.

The former Game of Thrones actor quickly sprung to his feet however, and landed a good straight left to the jaw of Hall to knock the Englishman down in the third round.

Hall looked to be struggling with the pace of the fight in the latter rounds, and fell to the canvas for a second time in the sixth and final round.

The judges ruled that Bjornsson was the victor by unanimous decision and the two men embraced in the ring after a tense build-up to the bout in which they almost came to blows at a pre-fight press conference.

Thor dropping Eddie Hall at the end of the 3rd but Hall gets up and makes the end of the round. Quite enjoying this! 😂 #ThorVsEddie #eddievsthor pic.twitter.com/TnSUdehfxd — Roy (@BoyReattie) March 19, 2022

Hafthor Bjornsson wants to continue his journey in boxing.

Bjornsson was speaking to IFL TV after the fight and didn’t rule out the possibility of pursuing a genuine career in boxing.

“I’m loving this journey. I’m still a beginner but I would say I’m a capable beginner. I’ve learnt a lot in a short period of time,” Bjornsson said.

“So who knows where I’ll be in a year from now? How much can I improve in a year from now? Maybe I’ll be able to fight proper guys. Who knows? The only thing stopping you is your mind and I believe in myself.

“I believe I can go as far as I want. As long as I’m enjoying this journey I’ll keep going.”

