Gervonta Davis arrested on charges of domestic violence

Gervonta Davis has been arrested on a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm in Broward County, Florida.

The 28-year-old is currently in custody having been arrested on Tuesday night and Davis will remain there until a court hearing later on Wednesday, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis, a former world super featherweight champion who now competes at lightweight and remains undefeated in his professional career, is due to fight twice in the next four months.

First he is set to fight WBA super featherweight champion Hector Garcia at lightweight on January 7th, before he is due to fight Ryan Garcia on April 15th.

Both those fights are now in doubt following Davis’ arrest, although no statement has been issued from anyone involved as of yet.

Gervonta Davis has previously been in trouble with the law.

It isn’t the first time that Davis has been in trouble with the law, as he faced two misdemeanour battery charges following an incident in February 2020 where he was caught on video aggressively grabbing the mother of his daughter.

The boxer is also set to appear in court in February for his involvement in an alleged hit-and-run incident in November 2020, which was unrelated to the incident with his former girlfriend earlier that year.

As of yet, it is not known if either of those two incidents are related to his most recent charge.

Davis booking photo from his arrest Tuesday in Broward County, Florida. This is per the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. https://t.co/TlRrhimxox pic.twitter.com/3nnRQLsd1f — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) December 28, 2022

The lightweight boxer is highly rated.

Davis turned professional at the age of 18 and has won all 27 of his fights since then, which includes several major world title fights at super featherweight.

He is currently ranked behind just Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko in The Ring Magazine’s lightweight ratings, and at the age of 28 he should have plenty more time to add to his list of achievements.

That won’t be the case if his behaviour outside of the ring catches up with him however, regardless of his talent.

Read More About: gervonta davis