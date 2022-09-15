Gennady Golovkin speaks of plans after Canelo Alvarez trilogy fight

Gennady Golovkin insisted that he has no plans to retire after his trilogy fight against Canelo Alvarez.

Golovkin is nearing the end of his career at the age of 40, although the Kazakh fighter is still a world middleweight champion and will challenge for the world super middleweight belts against Alvarez on Saturday night.

Alverez is significantly younger at the age of 32 and won the last bout between the two in 2018, although he did suffer a defeat in his last fight against Dmitry Bivol in May.

The 40-year-old was speaking to the media before Saturday’s fight and indicated that he would continue his career regardless of how he gets on against Alvarez.

Gennady Golovkin intends to continue after trilogy bout.

“The trilogy is a big event, and it’s difficult to get a rematch. That I’m in the trilogy means I’m in demand, and this is arguably the biggest fight in boxing,” Golovkin said, with the help of an interpretation.

“Hype is part of the business, and we are both professional athletes. I don’t think it affects us in any way. We know our job, and we go out and do our job.

“We’ll stay in boxing when I’m in demand when there are offers. I have certain plans without any doubt, regardless of the outcome of this fight. If a fourth fight is offered, I will say, ‘Why not?’ If people want it. Don’t forget, I have three belts at 160.

“So many plans. Mexico, United States, Australia, maybe Kazahstan. Come on, guys. So many options. I retired three years ago. Right now, I stay here.”

The pressure is on for both men.

While the previous two meetings between Golovkin and Alvarez were extremely close-fought bouts, should the younger man win again their rivalry will be decided once and for all.

Alvarez is under plenty of pressure himself however, as he has never lost two consecutive fights and is hoping to exact revenge on Bivol if he wins this weekend.

