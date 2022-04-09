Gennady Golovkin unifies middleweight titles by stopping Ryota Murata

Gennady Golovkin proved to be too good for Ryota Murata, as he stopped his Japanese opponent in the ninth round in Saitama.

The Kazakhstani boxer, who turned 40 during the week, was on the back foot for much of the early rounds, but Golovkin kept his composure and ground down his opponent as the fight went on.

Murata found success with some good body shots throughout the fight, although Golovkin was landing better punches up top, and managed to knock his opponent’s gum shield out in the sixth round, which made the referee briefly stop the fight.

Golovkin kept the pressure on in the following rounds, and after a well timed right hand to the temple of Murata in the ninth round, the Japanese boxer dropped to his knees, which prompted his corner to throw the towel in.

A look back at a BIG GGG stoppage in the 9th. 💥#GGGMurata | @Stake pic.twitter.com/AUfdb767GY — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 9, 2022

A third bout with Canelo Alvarez is now on the cards.

There was plenty of respect shown between the two men after the fight, as Golovkin gave Murata his walk-out robe, following what was a fast-paced and exciting encounter.

Golovkin unified the IBF, IBO and WBA middleweight titles with his victory and may have set up a trilogy fight with Canelo Alvarez, who he last fought in September 2018.

The Kazakhstani veteran is just the second professional boxer over the age of 40 to have unified major world titles, following in Bernard Hopkins’s footsteps, who remarkably won the IBF and WBA light heavyweight titles at the age of 49.

Alvarez is fighting Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight title next month, but should he win that bout, he is expected to drop back down to middleweight in order to fight Golovkin for a third time.

The previous two fights between Golovkin and Alvarez were very close, with the first being ruled as a draw, although Alvarez was awarded a decision victory in their second bout.

